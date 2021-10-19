Man Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle On Long Island Roadway

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Sayville.

The man was crossing the westbound Sunrise Highway entrance ramp, west of Lakeland Avenue, when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, Suffolk County Police said.

The 63-year-old victim was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identification is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The driver of the Jeep, a 46-year-old Sayville man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

