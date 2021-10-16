Man Killed After Being Struck By Pickup Truck At Long Island Intersection

A man was killed after being struck by a pickup truck at a Long Island intersection overnight.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in Bay Shore.

A 54-year-old Bay Shore man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Howells Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Manatuck Boulevard, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

