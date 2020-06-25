Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: These Businesses Will Not Be Allowed To Open In Phase Four Of NY Reopening
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Being Struck By Jeep On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 25, west of Highview Drive in Selden.
Route 25, west of Highview Drive in Selden. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 41-year-old man walking on a Long Island roadway was killed after being struck by a Jeep.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 in Selden.

The pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Route 25, west of Highview Drive, when he was struck by an eastbound 2004 Jeep, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Jeep, William McLaughlin, 19, of Selden, was not injured.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.