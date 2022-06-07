Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Van On Roadway In Hempstead

A man died after being struck by two separate vehicles on a Long Island roadway.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 in Hempstead.

The 35-year-old man was crossing Peninsula Boulevard near the intersection of President Street when he was struck by a 2003 Honda Civic driven by a 47-year-old man that was traveling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard, Nassau County Police said.

The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2018 Dodge utility van traveling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard, driven by a 54-year-old man, said police.

Both vehicles remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a Northwell Hospital Emergency Medical Technician.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

