Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Found Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle In Residential Uniondale Neighborhood
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Van On Roadway In Hempstead

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Peninsula Boulevard near the intersection of President Street in Hempstead.
Peninsula Boulevard near the intersection of President Street in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man died after being struck by two separate vehicles on a Long Island roadway.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 in Hempstead.

The 35-year-old man was crossing Peninsula Boulevard near the intersection of President Street when he was struck by a 2003 Honda Civic driven by a 47-year-old man that was traveling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard, Nassau County Police said. 

The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2018 Dodge utility van traveling northbound on Peninsula Boulevard, driven by a 54-year-old man, said police. 

Both vehicles remained at the scene. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a Northwell Hospital Emergency Medical Technician.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.