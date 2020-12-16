Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man was killed after being struck by a car on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Melville.

Sophia Mukhtarzada, 22, of Farmingdale, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic southbound on Broadhollow Road, south of the Long Island Expressway when the vehicle struck the man in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Mukhtarzada was not injured, said police.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.