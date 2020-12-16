Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Broadhollow Road near the Long Island Expressway in Melville.
Broadhollow Road near the Long Island Expressway in Melville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being struck by a car on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Melville.

Sophia Mukhtarzada,  22, of Farmingdale, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic southbound on Broadhollow Road, south of the Long Island Expressway when the vehicle struck the man in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Mukhtarzada was not injured, said police.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

