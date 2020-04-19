Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Suspect Wanted For Stealing Package From Long Island Home
Police & Fire

Man Kicks In Door Of Long Island Store, Steals $3K Worth Of Items, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A masked man is wanted after robbing an Eastport cellphone store. Photo Credit: SCPD
A masked man is wanted after robbing an Eastport cellphone store. Photo Credit: SCPD

A masked man is wanted after kicking down the door of a cell phone repair shop on Long Island and stealing nearly two dozen cell phones, cash, and electronics, police said.

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as detectives attempt to identify a man who burglarized an Eastport business last month.

Police said that the suspect kicked in the door at Tech Connect Cell Phone Repair on Eastport Manor Road at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. He proceeded to steal cash, two laptops, and approximately 20 cell phones.

In all, the merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $3,000.

Anyone who has information regarding the break-in has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.