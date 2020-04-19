Man Kicks In Door Of Long Island Store, Steals $3K Worth Of Items, Police Say

A masked man is wanted after kicking down the door of a cell phone repair shop on Long Island and stealing nearly two dozen cell phones, cash, and electronics, police said.

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as detectives attempt to identify a man who burglarized an Eastport business last month.

Police said that the suspect kicked in the door at Tech Connect Cell Phone Repair on Eastport Manor Road at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. He proceeded to steal cash, two laptops, and approximately 20 cell phones.

In all, the merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $3,000.

Anyone who has information regarding the break-in has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.