Man Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened Saturday, Sept. 12 in North Patchogue.

Edisson Chocho-Uzho, 24, of Patchogue, was driving a 2010 Acura southbound on North Ocean Avenue, attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Shaber Road when the vehicle collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling northbound on North Ocean Avenue, Suffolk County Police.

The driver of the motorcycle, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Chocho-Uzho and a 23-year-old passenger in the vehicle were both transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Chocho-Uzho was issued a summons for driving without a license. The motorcycle and vehicle were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

