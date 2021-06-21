Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Selling Heroin, Cocaine On Long Island

An alleged drug dealer who attempted to use COVID to pull one over on prosecutors during his trial will spend more than a decade behind bars after being found guilty of selling heroin and cocaine on Long Island, the District Attorney announced.

Manhattan resident Devon Lewis, age 35, who was convicted on multiple drug charges in November last year, has been sentenced to a term of 15 years in prison following his sentencing for selling drugs in Suffolk County.

Specifically, Lewis was convicted of six counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The sentence levied by Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei was the maximum allowed.

Suffolk County District Attorney Anthony Sini said that in September 2019, Lewis sold heroin and cocaine to an undercover police officer on three occasions. The sales took place in the Wyandanch area near a home where Lewis used to live.

A search warrant was executed at that Wyandanch residence on Sept. 25, 2019, by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Section, First Precinct Special Operations Team, and Emergency Service Section, which resulted in Lewis’ arrest for possessing and selling drugs.

Sini said that the trial against Lewis began on Sept. 17, 2020, and closing arguments were expected to occur on Sept. 24, 2020.

However, on the day before the planned closing arguments, Lewis provided the court with a picture of a document purporting to show that his wife, Blair McDermott, who had been present for the duration of the trial, had tested positive for COVID-19 that day.

A determination was made to suspend the trial and resume after McDermott received a negative COVID test.

According to Sini, a virtual conference on the case was held on Oct. 1, 2020, during which Lewis affirmed to the court that he and McDermott were quarantining in their residence in Manhattan.

Two weeks later, Sini said that Lewis’ defense attorney submitted a second document stating that McDermott had tested positive again for COVID-19 on Oct. 8, 2020, with the trial resuming on Oct. 12, 2020.

However, Sini said that further investigation found that McDermott allegedly altered the documents submitted to the court to show a positive test when she had actually tested negative. She also allegedly altered the date the test was administered.

Later, investigators checked Lewis’ cell phone following his conviction, which found that he and McDermott purposefully falsified the documents. Records also showed that while he stated he was quarantining in Manhattan, he had been traveling to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, including visiting several hotels and casinos.

Additionally, in August 2020, Lewis provided the court with a doctor’s note stating that he had asthma and therefore any jail sentence imposed during the coronavirus pandemic would be a health risk.

The investigation found that the doctor’s note was forged.

For their attempted deception, pending charges against both Lewis and McDermott include two counts each of forgery, offering a false instrument for filing, and criminal contempt.

Lewis was also charged with a misdemeanor count of forgery.

“My administration has made it clear that we are going to seek stiff penalties for anyone dealing drugs in our community, which is one of many strategies we’re employing to get this poison off our streets,” Sini said. “This is an individual who was not only selling drugs, but allegedly attempted to avoid facing the consequences of those actions with a scheme he tried to pull on the Court.

“Clearly that scheme did not work, and he was convicted by a jury and fittingly sentenced to the maximum possible prison time in this case.”

