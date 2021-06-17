Man Found Stabbed To Death On Popular Long Island Trail

This story has been updated.

Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death on a popular Long Island walking and biking trail.

The discovery was made around 12:55 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station, near Clifton Place, said the Suffolk County Police.

The trail goes from Setauket to Port Jefferson Station on Long Island.

Additional details were not provided, but an investigation is underway.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.