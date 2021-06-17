Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau Man Nabbed After Attempting To Rob Woman With Knife, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Found Stabbed To Death On Popular Long Island Trail

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man's body was found on the Port Jefferson Trail.
A man's body was found on the Port Jefferson Trail. Photo Credit: StarrDreamer

This story has been updated.

Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death on a popular Long Island walking and biking trail.

The discovery was made around 12:55 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station, near Clifton Place, said the Suffolk County Police.

The trail goes from Setauket to Port Jefferson Station on Long Island.

Additional details were not provided, but an investigation is underway. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.