Man Found Hanging In Long Island Park Prompts Police To Issue Statement To Calm Fears

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
A man found hanging in a Long Island park was a victim of suicide.
A man found hanging in a Long Island park was a victim of suicide. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man found hanging in the woods on Long Island has prompted police to issues a statement in an effort calm fears after internet chatter raised concerns.

The Suffolk County Police Department found the unidentified man after receiving a 911 call around 7:20 a.m., Monday, June 22, the department said.

Responding officers found the man hanging in the woods in Peter A. Nelson Park on Oakwood Road in West Hills, police said.

The death is being preliminarily classified as a non-criminal suicide based, in part, on evidence recovered at the scene and from the man’s residence, including a letter left for his family in his home which describes his reasoning for his actions, police said.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The family has requested that their identity, as well as the identity of the decedent, be withheld to protect their privacy.

The department, which investigates approximately 100 suicides annually, does not normally comment on non-criminal investigations, police said.

The department added: "We are aware of unfortunate rumors circulating on social media and throughout the community regarding this investigation and believe that it is in the public’s interest to issue this statement to allay any fears and quell rumors with facts."

