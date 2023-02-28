Man Found Dead Floating In Water In Glen Cove, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was found dead floating in the water on Long Island.

The incident occurred in Nassau County in the area of the Safe Harbor Marina in Glen Cove around 8:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 911 call was received for a person floating in the water in the Safe Harbor Marina located at 128 Shore Road.

Glen Cove Police, the Nassau County Marine Bureau, Nassau County Emergency Service Unit and the Glen Cove Fire Department all responded to the area.

During the investigation, a 68-year-old man was recovered at the scene and pronounced dead at 10:48 a.m. by medical personnel.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

