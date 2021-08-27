Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Infection-Rate Jumps Back Past 4 Percent; New Breakdown By Community
Police & Fire

Man Fires Shots On Grounds Of Long Island School, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hauppauge Middle School
Hauppauge Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly firing a shot from a handgun while on the grounds of a Long Island middle school.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, on the grounds of Hauppauge Middle School, located at 600 Townline Road.

The man was having a dispute with his girlfriend when he fired the shots, the Suffolk County Police said. 

A security guard at the school heard the shot and responded to the area.

The man, age 27, of Hauppauge, fired another shot in the direction of the security guard, police said. 

Fourth Precinct officers responded and located the man a short distance away. 

He was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Nobody was struck by the shots, police said. 

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.