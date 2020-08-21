Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Fires Gun During Robbery At Long Island Dunkin’ Donuts

Joe Lombardi
Dunkin' in Bohemia.
Dunkin' in Bohemia. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island Dunkin’ Donuts.

It happened on Friday, Aug. 21 just before 5:30 p.m. in Bohemia.

A man entered the Dunkin’, located at 4541 Sunrise Highway, armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the employees, Suffolk County Police said. 

The man, who fled with cash, fired the gun once as he left the store. The two employees were not injured, police said.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

