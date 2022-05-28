Man Drove Drunk With Children Inside SUV On Hempstead Turnpike In East Meadow, Police Say

A man has been accused of driving drunk on a busy Long Island roadway with children inside an SUV.

Nassau County Police say an officer on duty in East Meadow observed Wilfredo Figueroa-Figueroa, age 45, of Jamaica, Queens, operating a white 2021 Chevrolet Suburban in a dangerous manner just before 10:15 p.m. Friday, May 27.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike and matched the description of 911 calls coming from this location describing an erratic driver, according to police.

After officers performed a vehicle and traffic law stop, it was discovered that Figueroa-Figueroa had two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, along with two other adult passengers in the back seat of the vehicle

None of these passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the stop, said police.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer observed a strong odor of alcohol on Figueroa-Figueroa's breath, blood shot eyes, and slurred speech, said police.

Figueroa-Figueroa was placed under arrest. The minors were released to a relative.

Figueroa-Figueroa has been charged with:

Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (Children under 16) under the Leandra's Law,

Aggravated driving while intoxicated,

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He was arraigned on Saturday, May 28 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.