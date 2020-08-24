Man Drove Drunk With Child In Vehicle On Long Island

An allegedly drunk man was arrested during a late-night traffic stop on Long Island driving with a child in the car.

Damien Farrell, 35, of Queens, was stopped by New York State Police troopers at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 in East Farmingdale after committing a traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, troopers determined that Farrell was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and he was arrested.

Farrell was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arrest, Farrell was released and scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk County First District Court on Friday, Sept. 11.

Leandra's Law is named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in 2009 while traveling in a van that flipped when the driver, a family friend, was under the influence of alcohol.

