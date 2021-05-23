Man Driving Drunk With Two Kids In Pickup Truck Crashes Into Vehicle In Nassau, Police Say

A Suffolk County man has been charged with driving while intoxicated with two children inside a pickup truck which crashed into a vehicle in Nassau County, according to police.
Robert Spears, age 42, of Lindenhurst, struck the vehicle stopped at a traffic light at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22 in Massapequa, Nassau County Police said.
Spears was operating a 2019 Dodge Ram while traveling northbound on Hicksville Road when the pickup truck struck the vehicle stopped at William Road, according to police.
The child passengers were ages 6 and 9. The children were released into the custody of a relative.
Spears was charged with:
- Driving while intoxicated;
- Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) under Leandra's Law;
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, May 23 in Mineola.
