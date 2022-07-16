Man Driving Drunk With Three Girls In Vehicle Charged After Plainview Crash, Police Say

Police tracked down a Suffolk County resident who was driving drunk shortly after he crashed the vehicle on a busy Nassau County roadway while three girls were passengers, authorities announced.

Officers responded to a 911 call for three 13-year-old girls on the side of the road northbound on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway near Exit 10 in Plainview at around 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 15.

Upon police arrival, the three girls revealed to officers that Matthew Giblin, age 51, of Lloyd Harbor, struck a concrete barrier while the children were inside of the vehicle, Nassau County Police said.

Giblin pulled over to the right shoulder of the expressway, the three girls exited the vehicle and the he drove away from the location, police said.

Responding officers put out a description of the vehicle and Giblin.

After a thorough investigation, the Lloyd Harbor Police Department arrived at Giblin's residence where he was placed into police custody without incident. The children were released into the custody of a relative.

Giblin was charged with:

Three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated,

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

Three counts of reckless endangerment,

Three counts of driving while intoxicated,

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, July 16 at First District Court in Hempstead.

