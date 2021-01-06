Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Bay Shore Road, near the intersection of Washington Avenue, in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle overnight on Long Island.

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Deer Park.

Richard Prezzano, 19, of West Islip, was driving a 2004 Nissan Sentra westbound on Bay Shore Road, when the vehicle struck an adult man in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with critical injuries. He died from those injures early Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, Suffolk County Police announced.

Prezzano was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the First Squad at (631) 854-8152.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

