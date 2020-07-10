Man Dies During Altercation At Long Island Home

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man that occurred during an altercation at a Long Island home.

It happened on Friday, July 10 at about 1:30 a.m. in North Bellport.

Donnelle Hudson became involved in an altercation with residents of a home on the 700 block of Davidson Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Hudson, 39, of North Bellport, who was acquainted with residents of the home, died during the altercation, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

