Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Accused Of Physically Abusing Puppy
Police & Fire

Man Dies During Altercation At Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man that occurred during an altercation at a Long Island home.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man that occurred during an altercation at a Long Island home. Photo Credit: File

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man that occurred during an altercation at a Long Island home.

It happened on Friday, July 10 at about 1:30 a.m. in North Bellport.

Donnelle Hudson became involved in an altercation with residents of a home on the 700 block of Davidson Avenue, Suffolk County Police said. 

Hudson, 39, of North Bellport, who was acquainted with residents of the home, died during the altercation, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.