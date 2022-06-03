Contact Us
Breaking News: New Monkeypox Case Identified In NY
Man Dies Days After Being Struck By SUV Near Hempstead Intersection

Fulton Avenue and Clinton Street in Hempstead.
Fulton Avenue and Clinton Street in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has died from injuries he suffered after he was struck by an SUV on Long Island.

The crash happened in Hempstead on Sunday, May 29 at around 1:10 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

The man was crossing Fulton Avenue near Clinton Street when he was hit by the 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, Alrich Braide, age 34, of Hempstead, who remained at the scene, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

On Friday morning, June 3, police announced that the man struck has been pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

He has been identified as Manuel Mendez, age 46. Police did not release his place of residence.

