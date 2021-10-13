Man Dies After Being Struck By Minivan, BMW Sedan On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a man was killed after being struck first by a minivan and then by a BMW sedan on a Long Island roadway overnight.

A 21-year-old man was driving a Honda Odyssey southbound on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, at the intersection of Sunrise Highway, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian in the roadway at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, a Shirley resident, stopped the Honda on the side of the road and exited the vehicle to render aid to the man when a southbound BMW sedan, driven by a 78-year-old Shirley man, struck the victim a second time.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Both drivers were not injured and their vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

