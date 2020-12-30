Man Crossing Busy Long Island Street Struck, Killed By Vehicle

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Joe Lombardi
Nicolls Road at the intersection of Shirley Kenny Drive in Stony Brook.
Nicolls Road at the intersection of Shirley Kenny Drive in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle as he was crossing a busy street on Long Island.

The incident happened Tuesday, Dec. 29 at approximately 6:45 p.m. in Stony Brook.

Kimani R. Porter, age 31, of Brooklyn, was driving a 2017 Dodge truck southbound on Nicolls Road, at the intersection of Shirley Kenny Drive, when the vehicle struck the 60-year-old man who was crossing the street, Suffolk County Police said. 

The victim, Kenneth Rott, 60, of Kings Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Porter was not injured.

The Dodge was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-856-8652.

