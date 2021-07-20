Man Critically Injured Falling Off Ladder At Long Island Home

Contact Us
The area where the incident happened.
The area where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was critically injured after falling off a ladder of a Long Island home.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 20 at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the hamlet of West Hills in the Town of Huntington.

A 55-year-old man was cleaning windows on an extension ladder at Green Meadow Lane when he fell, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was transported to Huntington Hospital with critical injuries. 

The man’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

