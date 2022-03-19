Man Critically Injured After Overnight Long Beach Shooting

Police are investigating an overnight Long Island shooting that left a man critically injured.

It happened on Saturday, March 19 at around 2:20 a.m. in Long Beach.

The victim was shot in the vicinity of 425 East Broadway and sustained severe injuries, Nassau County Police said.

Long Beach Police responded and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

Neither his identity nor age have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

