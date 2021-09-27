Man Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway

A man was critically injured after being hit by a car on Long Island.

The crash took place around 9:40 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26 on Route 112, in Medford.

According to police, a 22-year-old Medford man was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on Route 112, south of Granny Road, when he struck the 54-year-old who was walking in the roadway.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

