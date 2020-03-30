Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car At Busy Long Island Intersection

A man was critically injured after being struck by a car at a busy intersection on Long Island.

It happened Sunday, March 29 at approximately 9 p.m. in Copiague.

Gina Liquori, 21, of Massapequa, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), at the intersection of Decker Street, when the vehicle struck a 50-year-old man in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition, according to police. Liquori was not was injured.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

