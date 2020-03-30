Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sunrise Highway and Decker Street in Copiague.
Sunrise Highway and Decker Street in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was critically injured after being struck by a car at a busy intersection on Long Island.

It happened  Sunday, March 29 at approximately 9 p.m. in Copiague.

Gina Liquori, 21, of Massapequa, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), at the intersection of Decker Street, when the vehicle struck a 50-year-old man in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition, according to police. Liquori was not was injured.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.