Man Crashed Into Nassau County PD Cruiser While Resisting Drug Charges Arrest, Police Say

A 33-year-old Long Island man was charged after authorities said he crashed into a police vehicle while resisting arrest on drug charges.
Sean Crombie, of Copiague, was arrested following a fatal overdose investigation that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 25, in East Meadow, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Police were investigating the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident.
NCPD said Crombie resisted arrest and tried to flee the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a Nassau County Police Department vehicle.
After the crash, police were able to arrest Crombie, NCPD said.
Detectives also recovered 80 wax envelopes that contained a substance believed to be heroin, NCPD said.
Police said Crombie was charged with the following:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
- Reckless driving
- Resisting arrest
- Second-degree criminal mischief
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 27, police said.
