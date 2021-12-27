Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau County Company Issues Recall For Popular Pasta Product
Police & Fire

Man Crashed Into Nassau County PD Cruiser While Resisting Drug Charges Arrest, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Sean Crombie
Sean Crombie Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 33-year-old Long Island man was charged after authorities said he crashed into a police vehicle while resisting arrest on drug charges.

Sean Crombie, of Copiague, was arrested following a fatal overdose investigation that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 25, in East Meadow, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police were investigating the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident. 

NCPD said Crombie resisted arrest and tried to flee the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a Nassau County Police Department vehicle.

After the crash, police were able to arrest Crombie, NCPD said. 

Detectives also recovered 80 wax envelopes that contained a substance believed to be heroin, NCPD said.

Police said Crombie was charged with the following:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance 
  • Reckless driving
  • Resisting arrest 
  • Second-degree criminal mischief

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 27, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.