Man Crashed Into Nassau County PD Cruiser While Resisting Drug Charges Arrest, Police Say

A 33-year-old Long Island man was charged after authorities said he crashed into a police vehicle while resisting arrest on drug charges.

Sean Crombie, of Copiague, was arrested following a fatal overdose investigation that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 25, in East Meadow, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police were investigating the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident.

NCPD said Crombie resisted arrest and tried to flee the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a Nassau County Police Department vehicle.

After the crash, police were able to arrest Crombie, NCPD said.

Detectives also recovered 80 wax envelopes that contained a substance believed to be heroin, NCPD said.

Police said Crombie was charged with the following:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Reckless driving

Resisting arrest

Second-degree criminal mischief

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 27, police said.

