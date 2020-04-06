Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Man Commits Lewd Act At Long Island Park, Police Say

101 East Broadway in Port Jefferson.
101 East Broadway in Port Jefferson. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been charged with committing a lewd act at a Long Island park.

It happened on Thursday, June 4 at 10:15 a.m. in Port Jefferson.

A concerned citizen saw the man committing the lewd act at Harborfront Park, located at 101 East Broadway at approximately and called 911, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Patrol officers, Frank Cappuccio, 70, of Port Jefferson,  was arrested and charged with public lewdness.

Cappuccio was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 24.

