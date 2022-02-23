Man Charged With DWI After Single-Vehicle Nassau County Crash, Police Say

A 20-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash on Long Island that sent him and a passenger to the hospital.

Frane Skoda, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested and charged with two counts of DWI and one count of third-degree assault following the October crash, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

NCPD previously reported that the crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 10 near the intersection of Dutch Broadway and Meacham Avenue in Elmont.

Police said the four-door passenger vehicle struck a tree, causing Skoda to suffer serious injuries.

A 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police reported.

Skoda's arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, NCPD said.

