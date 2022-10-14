Man Charged With Burglary For Stealing ATM In Roosevelt, Police Say

A 57-year-old man is facing a burglary charge after police said he stole an ATM on Long Island.

Xavier King, of Roosevelt, was arrested for an incident that happened at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Roosevelt, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of a larceny of an ATM from 90 Nassau Road.

Police attempted to arrest King, and King fled north on Nassau Road.

Authorities said King was arrested without further incident and charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Possession of burglar's tools

Third-degree criminal mischief

Two counts of second-degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Police said King was previously arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary on Saturday, Oct. 8, and was released with no bail.

