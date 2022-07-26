Contact Us
Man Charged After Being Found With Gun Outside South Floral Beach Home, Police Say

A man was arrested outside of his Long Island home after authorities said he was found in possession of a firearm.
Officers received an alert about a person with a gun traveling to his home on Roquette Avenue in South Floral Park at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a car pulled up in front of the home and officers spoke to the driver, who was identified as 31-year-old Khalil Dapries.

Police said officers removed Dapries from the car and found that he was in possession of a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber with five bullets.

NCPD said Dapries was arrested without incident and charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Criminal possession of a firearm 
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, police said. 

