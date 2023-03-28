Man Breaks Into Great Neck Home, Attempts To Steal Appliances: Police

A Long Island man has been accused of breaking into a home and attempting to steal appliances.

The man, 23-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Great Neck, was reportedly seen using a tool to break into an abandoned residence on Steamboat Road on Friday, March 24, Nassau County Police said.

After a witness called 911, police say officers found Rodriguez inside the house’s kitchen with additional tools, which he intended to use to remove the appliances.

According to police, Rodriguez did not have permission to enter the residence, nor did he have permission to remove any appliances or items.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools.

He was arraigned on Saturday, March 25, and is scheduled to appear again in court on Thursday, March 30.

