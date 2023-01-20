Man Breaks Employee's Jaw In Attack At Syosset Home Depot, Police Say

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attacking an employee at a Home Depot on Long Island.

The incident happened in June 2022 at the Home Depot in Syosset, located on Jericho Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said at around 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, the suspect approached a 41-year-old man who worked at the store and struck him multiple times. The victim suffered a broken jaw in the attack.

It was not immediately clear if the two had interacted before the incident. No other customers or employees were injured.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

Surveillance footage showed him with a goatee beard wearing a black baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-6200 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers.

