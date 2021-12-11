Man Becomes Combative At Nassau County 7-Eleven, Police Say

An officer and a combative man were both hospitalized after an incident at a Long Island 7-Eleven overnight, police said.

Officers responded to the store in Massapequa, located at 5570 Merrick Road, for a reported disturbance Saturday, Dec. 11 at around 2:05 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

Upon arrival, the officers were confronted by a combative man who was involved in an argument with a store employee, according to police.

An investigation determined the man went behind the counter while screaming at the employee, said police.

As the officers attempted to place the man in custody he became physically combative and resisted arrest, according to police.

After a brief struggle, the man, identified as Damiyr Abdullah Simpson, 31, of Farmingdale, was taken into custody, said police.

As a result of the struggle, an officer sustained an injury to his knee, said police, who added that the officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Abdullah Simpson was also transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, said police.

Abdullah Simpson has been charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Third-degree criminal trespass.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

