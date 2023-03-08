Man Attacks, Injures Nassau County Police Medic, Cops Say

A man has been charged with alleged assault after becoming violent during a hospital visit and attacking and injuring a police medic on Long Island.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 in East Meadow, Nassau County Police said.

According to NCPD detectives, officers responded to the Nassau County Court House for a man having a medical episode.

The man, identified as Rakim Gould, age 34, of the Bronx, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Police said after arriving at the hospital, Gould became violent and kicked a Nassau County Police medic in the lower abdomen, causing her to stumble backward. The medic struck a hospital cart and suffered injuries to her back and left hip.

Gould was subdued and arrested and charged with assault.

He will be arraigned when medically possible.

