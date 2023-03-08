Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Projected Snowfall Totals Released For New Winter Storm Taking Aim On Northeast
Police & Fire

Man Attacks, Injures Nassau County Police Medic, Cops Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police medic while being treated at a hospital.
A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police medic while being treated at a hospital. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

A man has been charged with alleged assault after becoming violent during a hospital visit and attacking and injuring a police medic on Long Island.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 in East Meadow, Nassau County Police said.

According to NCPD detectives, officers responded to the Nassau County Court House for a man having a medical episode. 

The man, identified as Rakim Gould, age 34, of the Bronx, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Police said after arriving at the hospital, Gould became violent and kicked a Nassau County Police medic in the lower abdomen, causing her to stumble backward. The medic struck a hospital cart and suffered injuries to her back and left hip. 

Gould was subdued and arrested and charged with assault.

He will be arraigned when medically possible.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.