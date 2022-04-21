Man Arrested In Cedarhurst After Firearm Found In Vehicle's Glove Compartment, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was charged after police said they discovered a firearm in the glove compartment of his vehicle.

The incident happened in Cedarhurst at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw two people arguing in the roadway of Westminster Road and Rockaway Turnpike and then saw one of the individuals walking back to his 2008 BMW and starting to drive away, NCPD said.

Police said officers pulled the BMW over, and saw the driver reaching toward the back seat and glove compartment area.

NCPD said Caleek Killingbeck, of Inwood, was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Disorderly conduct

A vehicle and traffic law violation

His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, police said.

