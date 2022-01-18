Contact Us
Man Arrested For Possession Of Gun During Nassau County Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kevin Balam
Kevin Balam Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

An area man has been arrested for alleged criminal possession of a weapon during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Kevin Balam, age 54, of Queens, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Malverne, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers were on patrol in the confines of the Fifth Precinct when they spotted a red 2007 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Pinebrook Avenue fail to signal a right turn onto Ocean Avenue. 

During the stop, officers located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, police said.

Balam was arrested without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, two counts, and failure to signal. 

