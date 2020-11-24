Man Arrested For Having 23 License Suspensions During Long Island Traffic Stop

A Long Island man was arrested for driving with 23 license suspensions.

Henry Torrez Valerio, 50, of Copiague, was arrested Saturday, in North Babylon on Saturday, Nov. 21, around 4:15 p.m., after being stopped driving a 2005 Honda CRV westbound on Prairie Drive and failed to signal at the intersection of Chuck Boulevard, Suffolk County Police said.

During the stop, the officer checked Valerio’s license and found that it had been suspended 23 times on 14 different dates, Suffolk County Police said.

Valerio was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.