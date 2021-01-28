Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Arrested For Burglarizing LI Smoke Shop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Deer Shore Square in West Babylon.
Deer Shore Square in West Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police arrested a Long Island man for a burglary that occurred in February 2020.

Matthew Vicchiarelli, age 40, of Deer Park, was involved in a motor vehicle crash in North Babylon, Tuesday, Jan. 26, at around 10:10 p.m. 

While a police officer on the scene was investigating the crash, it was discovered Vicchiarelli had four active warrants, and he arrested, said the Suffolk County Police.

Following an investigation by detectives, it was determined that Vicchiarelli had burglarized New Kristy's Smoke and Card Shop, located at 54 Deer Shore Square, and stole six cartons of cigarettes, lottery tickets, and cash on Monday, Feb.10, police said. 

Detectives charged Vicchiarelli with burglary. 

Vicchiarelli was held overnight and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

