Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards At Long Island Store

Surveillance footage of the wanted man from the 7-Eleven on Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards at a Long Island 7-Eleven, spending over $1,000.

The credit card that was allegedly stolen between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 18 was used at approximately 3:10 a.m., then later at 2:15 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset, according to Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the unknown credit card thief. Tips can be given by 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips app or online

