Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Salmonella Outbreak In 25 States 'Growing Rapidly,' CDC Says
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card Numbers At Long Island Strip Club

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Blush is located at 53 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack.
Blush is located at 53 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using stolen credit card numbers at a Long Island strip club over a three-day span.

Jajuan Kirkland, of West Babylon, was arrested at about 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

Between Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 in 2020, Kirkland used several credit card numbers that were saved in his phone "to fund cash advances, purchase drinks and other services from Blush," SCPD reported.

Blush is located at 53 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack.

Authorities said the credit card numbers were later declined and flagged for being stolen, and representatives from the business contacted police.

SCPD said Kirkland was charged with the following:

  • Five counts of first-degree identity theft 
  • Seven counts of second-degree identity theft 
  • One count of third-degree grand larceny 
  • One count of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Kirkland is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 21, police said.

SCPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 631-852-6120.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.