Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card Numbers At Long Island Strip Club

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using stolen credit card numbers at a Long Island strip club over a three-day span.

Jajuan Kirkland, of West Babylon, was arrested at about 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Between Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 in 2020, Kirkland used several credit card numbers that were saved in his phone "to fund cash advances, purchase drinks and other services from Blush," SCPD reported.

Blush is located at 53 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack.

Authorities said the credit card numbers were later declined and flagged for being stolen, and representatives from the business contacted police.

SCPD said Kirkland was charged with the following:

Five counts of first-degree identity theft

Seven counts of second-degree identity theft

One count of third-degree grand larceny

One count of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Kirkland is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 21, police said.

SCPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 631-852-6120.

