Man Accused Of Throwing Bricks, Spraying Chemical At Workers In Oyster Bay

A Long Island man is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a team of sanitation workers in Oyster Bay.

Daniel Cooney, age 59, of Massapequa Park, was arrested Tuesday, April 19 after he reportedly threw two bricks at the windshield of an Oyster Bay garbage truck on Atlantic Avenue, causing it to shatter, police said.

The three sanitation workers told police that Cooney had then gone to the rear of the truck and released a chemical spray toward their faces.

None of the three employees were injured and all refused medical attention, police said.

It’s unclear what provoked the attack.

Cooney was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, three counts of attempted assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He’s expected to be arraigned Wednesday, April 20 at First District Court in Hempstead.

