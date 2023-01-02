Man Accused Of Striking Officer, Police Vehicle With SUV In Garden City Park

A 22-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle on Long Island.

The incident happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in Garden City Park, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue and found Aasif Rasul, of Queens, sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty, said police.

When officers started to walk toward the Jeep, Rasul accelerated and struck one of the officers before driving away from the scene, police said.

Rasul was later found at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street, where Rasul accelerated toward a Nassau County Police Radio Motor Patrol Vehicle and struck it head-on, NCPD reported.

Officers were able to remove Rasul from the Jeep and arrest him without further incident.

Two officers and Rasul were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, NCPD reported.

Investigators determined that Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in the Jeep, and the woman was restrained from exiting the vehicle, police said. She was eventually able to exit the Jeep without any injuries.

NCPD said Rasul was charged with:

First-degree assault (attempt)

Second-degree assault

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 31, authorities said.

