Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Struck By Car In Hit-Run Crash On Long Island
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Striking Officer, Police Vehicle With SUV In Garden City Park

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Aasif Rasul was charged with assault after police said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle in Garden City Park.
Aasif Rasul was charged with assault after police said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle in Garden City Park. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle on Long Island.

The incident happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in Garden City Park, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue and found Aasif Rasul, of Queens, sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty, said police.

When officers started to walk toward the Jeep, Rasul accelerated and struck one of the officers before driving away from the scene, police said. 

Rasul was later found at Stewart Avenue and Lincoln Street, where Rasul accelerated toward a Nassau County Police Radio Motor Patrol Vehicle and struck it head-on, NCPD reported. 

Officers were able to remove Rasul from the Jeep and arrest him without further incident.

Two officers and Rasul were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, NCPD reported. 

Investigators determined that Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in the Jeep, and the woman was restrained from exiting the vehicle, police said. She was eventually able to exit the Jeep without any injuries.

NCPD said Rasul was charged with:

  • First-degree assault (attempt)
  • Second-degree assault
  • Second-degree unlawful imprisonment
  • Third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 31, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.