Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing Rolex Watch, Credit Cards From Vehicle Parked At Long Island Beach

Surveillance footage of a man who stole a Rolex watch and awallet containing credit cards from a vehicle. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A cash reward has been offered to anyone who can help identify a man that stole a Rolex watch and a wallet containing credit cards, which he later used to make over $790 in purchases, from a vehicle parked at the beach on Long Island.

According to the Southhampton Town Police Department, the man broke into the car parked at Gibson Beach in Sagaponack on Thursday, July 30.

Anyone with pertinent information can confidentially contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, using the Crime Stoppers app or online

