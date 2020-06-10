Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Walgreens

Zak Failla
A man is wanted by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for allegedly stealing from Walgreens in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: SCPD
Know him?

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police investigators as they attempt to locate a suspect who was caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Long Island Walgreens.

Police released photos of a man who allegedly entered Walgreens on New York Avenue in Huntington Station at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Monday, June 1 and walked out with approximately $50 worth of body wash items without paying.

No additional information has been released about the suspect or shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by submitting an anonymous tip online or calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

