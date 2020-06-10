Man Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Walgreens

Know him?

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police investigators as they attempt to locate a suspect who was caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Long Island Walgreens.

Police released photos of a man who allegedly entered Walgreens on New York Avenue in Huntington Station at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Monday, June 1 and walked out with approximately $50 worth of body wash items without paying.

No additional information has been released about the suspect or shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by submitting an anonymous tip online or calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

