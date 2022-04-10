Man Accused Of Stealing Antique Firearm From Mineola Store

A 33-year-old man was arrested and accused of breaking into a Long Island store and stealing an antique firearm.

The burglary happened at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, at Equilibrium Firearms, located at 283 Willis Ave. in Mineola, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An officer saw a broken window at the store while patrolling the area and then saw a man dressed in black carrying a backpack and what appeared to be a long stick near the store, police said.

Following an investigation, police determined that the man, identified as Frantzcy Dorelien, of Brooklyn, had stolen an antique firearm from the store, NCPD reported.

The damage and proceeds value was about $4,800, police said.

NCPD said Dorelien was arrested on Willis Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. and charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Possession of burglar tools

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, April 10, authorities said.

