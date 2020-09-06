Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing $426 Worth Of Ralph Lauren Clothing At Long Island Macy's

Zak Failla
A man allegedly stole $426 worth of Polo Ralph Lauren clothing from Macy's in the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know him?

An alert has been issued by police on Long Island as they attempt to track down a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from a store in the Smith Haven Mall.

It is alleged that a man (pictured above) stole Polo Ralph Lauren clothing from Macy’s in Lake Grove at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.

The clothes had an estimated value of approximately $426, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

