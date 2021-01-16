Man Accused Of Stealing $360 From Long Island L.L.Bean Store, Police Say

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released a surveillance photo of a wanted man who allegedly stole from a store in the Smith Haven Mall late last year.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are attempting to identify and locate the suspect pictured above who allegedly stole two winter coats from L.L.Bean in the mall at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 27.

According to police, the two winter coats had an estimated value of approximately $360.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

