Man Accused Of Stealing $1,200 From Long Island Lowe's

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s late last year.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers this week as they attempt to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole flooring and other hardware from Lowes on Route 112 at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 5.

In total, police said the stolen items had a value of approximately $1,200.

The investigation into the alleged grand larceny is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

