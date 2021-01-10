Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Wanted For Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing $1,200 From Long Island Lowe's

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Medford store in November.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Medford store in November. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s late last year.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers this week as they attempt to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole flooring and other hardware from Lowes on Route 112 at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 5.

In total, police said the stolen items had a value of approximately $1,200.

The investigation into the alleged grand larceny is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.