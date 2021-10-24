Man Accused Of Slashing Security Employee's Arm With Knife At Nassau County Bar

A 42-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he slashed an employee of a Long Island bar with a knife.

Jose Angel Chirino, of Hempstead, was arrested in the incident that occurred at a Uniondale bar at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance with a knife at the Fuego Picante Bar, located at 913 Front St., NCPD said.

Police said officers were told that a 39-year-old man who was working security noticed that Chirino was armed with a knife.

The man said he told Chirino that carrying a knife at the bar was not permitted.

Chirino refused to leave the bar, and a struggle ensued, police said.

NCPD reported that a 31-year-old man who was also working security was slashed with the knife on his arm during the struggle.

Both employees were able to detain the defendant until he was placed under arrest by police, authorities said.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

NCPD said Chirino was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 24.

